Inland Press Foundation honors Halbreich with Distinguished Service Award

Staff report

DALLAS, Texas — Jeremy L. Halbreich, founder, chairman and CEO of Dallas-based AIM Media Management, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Inland Press Foundation Distinguished Service Award.

Halbreich received the award at the annual meeting of America’s Newspapers in Colorado Springs.

This year marks the 30th year that the award has been presented. The award recognizes the contributions of newspaper industry leaders and executives. The award criteria honor individuals “who have distinguished themselves in service to the foundation, to their communities, their companies and the industry. These individuals deserve the recognition of their peers and colleagues.”

Halbreich has served on Inland’s board of directors for many years. He was elected the foundation’s president in 2017, and served in that role until he was elected chairman in 2020.

Inland President Marc Wilson said, “Jeremy is one of the giants of the news industry — both personally and professionally.”

Wilson, chairman emeritus of TownNews.com, added, “He has excelled at all levels of the business whether it be metropolitan or community publications. He makes lifelong friends and admirers wherever he goes. His contributions to the Inland Press Foundation and the industry have been immeasurable.”

Tom Slaughter, the foundation’s executive director, praised Halbreich’s leadership and contributions to the non-profit. “Like all of us in this industry, the last years have been tumultuous for our organization,” Slaughter said. “During this time, Jeremy played a crucial role in the successful merger of the Inland Press Association and the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association, creating America’s Newspapers.” Slaughter added, “That process also led to a new role for the Inland Foundation and Jeremy shepherded us through that transition into a new and exciting mission for the organization. We are in his debt.”

Halbreich began his career at The Dallas Morning News where he worked for 24 years including the last 10 years as president and general manager. He stepped down from TDMN to start American Consolidated Media, growing it to 110 publications in 10 states. After selling ACM, he became chairman, president and CEO of Sun-Times Media in Chicago. After selling STM to a group of local Chicago investors, he left to found AIM Media Management where he serves as chairman and CEO. AIM Media Management operates 50 publications in Texas, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Halbreich serves on several industry and civic boards and is a member of the Texas Newspaper Hall of Fame.

The Inland Press Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit incorporated in Illinois. Over the last 40 years, the foundation has played a prominent and active role in organizing and funding programs to provide research and educational services to the American newspaper industry, with a special focus on independent and family-owned newspapers.

In his acceptance remarks, Halbreich stated, “First, I wish to thank and share this recognition with all my friends and associates from my days at The Dallas Morning News, ACM, Sun-Times Media, and now at AIM Media, along with the group of dedicated, industry friends I’ve had the pleasure of working with at Inland Press. I’m particularly happy that my long-time associate Rick Starks is here today to join me in receiving this award.”

And second, I cannot think of a more important time in the history of our industry for each and every one of us to continue our work devoted to the preservation and continued success of our news and information outlets. Collectively, we remain critical and essential for the health and proper functioning of the democracy that make us a great nation. Thank you and all much appreciated,” Halbreich concluded.