Premier Health, Wayne HealthCare expand Telehealth Partnership

Staff report

DAYTON — Premier Health and Wayne HealthCare are once again expanding their telehealth partnership to include teleneurology services, called NEUROne, for patients who have nonemergency neurological conditions.

The NEUROne program provides patients who have neurological conditions greater access to nonemergency evaluation and care. Premier Health is the only health system in the Dayton area that offers NEUROne teleneurology services.

“Premier Health continues to collaborate with medical teams at Wayne HealthCare to provide an array of telehealth services that will benefit Darke County residents and beyond,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “These consultative services will not replace the team at the bedside but enhance their efforts to ensure patients receive a high level of care close to home.”

Through the program, Wayne HealthCare will have access to inpatient teleneurology services – in other words, remote telehealth access to the expertise of a neurologist for a far greater range of neurological conditions than in the past.

Suitable for patients with general neurological conditions, including headache, seizure, stroke and neuro-muscular disorders, NEUROne is in addition to the Premier Health Telestroke Network that already provides emergent services for acute stroke treatment at Wayne HealthCare.

Private and secure NEUROne video conferencing allows patients, family, and the bedside care team to see and speak with Premier Health’s Clinical Neurosciences Institute neurologists in real time. This collaboration can optimize diagnosis and treatment by providing a high level of specialized care.

“We are excited to add NEUROne teleneurology services to our list of telemedicine services for our patients. Together, our providers will quickly and efficiently develop the best course of action, which is paramount to the care of our patients,” said Kim Freeman, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Wayne HealthCare.

The NEUROne program complements other telemedicine services currently provided by Premier Health, including:

· TeleIntensivist: a board-certified intensivist, who has advanced training and experience in treating the complex health needs of critically ill patients, is virtually available to assist the staff at Wayne HealthCare in managing patients with higher acuity needs;

· TeleStroke: board-certified neurologists work virtually with the staff at Wayne HealthCare to ensure rapid evaluation and treatment after a stroke to maximize rehabilitation and recovery for patients;

· TeleEEG: board-certified neurologists diagnose and assist in monitoring seizures and other brain disorders.

