Bradford School District puts new track project in voters’ hands

On Nov. 2, Bradford Exempted Village School District is going to the voters to help fund a new track project on the school grounds. This 1.84-mill levy will begin in January 2022 just after the current 1.96-mill levy expires. Upon the levy’s passage, the school hopes to break ground in the spring to build an eight-lane all-weather track with the approximate $1.7 million this levy will generate. This will replace the current cinder track and football field located to the east of State Route 721, increasing the safety and usability of the athletic facility.

In addition to the new track and football field, the school has plans to build a connector road, bus barn, and multipurpose building. The access road will connect the front of the building with the main parking lot around the north of the building. This will increase security of the building by adding light and a way that emergency crews can patrol the entire property. A bus barn will be built to house the school’s transportation fleet and provide a space for mechanics to fix buses out of the weather. The last leg of this project will include a multipurpose building to allow additional space for a basketball court and amenities.

This project will be paid in part by the 1.84-mill levy on Nov. 2. The remaining balance will be funded by the school’s general fund and by other means. For answers to any questions, please contact Superintendent Joe Hurst at [email protected] or 937-448-2770. The public is also welcome to attend the town hall meeting on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s auditeria.

Joe Hurst,

Superintendent, Bradford EVSD

Bradford, Ohio

