Kevin Jones sentenced to 60 months of community sanctions

GREENVILLE — A Dayton man was sentenced Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Kevin E. Jones, 36, of Dayton, was sentenced to 60 months of community sanctions for attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree. Jones entered a plea agreement in September and part of the agreement was a guilty plea to reckless operations of a motor vehicle resulting in four points being added to his license.

In addition to five years of community sanctions, Jones has to pay a $750 fine, pay court costs, pay a $750 attorney fee reimbursement, and complete 100 hours of community service. Jones is not facing jail time; however, if he does not comply with the community sanctions or other reprimands, he could face up to 18 months incarceration.

