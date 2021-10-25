New Madison Kiwanis installs officers, inducts members

Staff report

NEW MADISON — Members of the Kiwanis Club of New Madison welcomed past Lt. Gov. Mark Wilson and Division 3 Lt. Gov. Donn Craig.

The meeting too place on Oct. 7 and the guests spoke and led the Installation of Officers and Induction of New Members. The group welcomed back President, Barry Tinkle; Secretary/Treasurer, Dean Miller; and President Elect, Kelly Thomas.

Members welcomed seven new Kiwanians – John and Terry Miller, Chuck and Vickie Willcox, Natasacha Hemmelgarn, Jim Chronister, and Ryan Bennett. Other business included the agreement to sponsor two Tri-Village students for HOBY and the new and returning advisors for Tri-Village Key Club.

Additionally, members discussed the Fall Outing to LaComedia Dinner Theatre which is the groups thank you to those Kiwanians and community members who worked three or more shifts in the Kiwanis Sausage Barn. New Madison Kiwanis Club meets every first and third Thursday.

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact them at [email protected]