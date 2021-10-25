The 2022 pet calendar is available

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Friends of the Shelter 2022 calendar is now available for purchase.

Since 2007, the Darke County Friends of the Shelter have assembled a 12-month calendar as a fundraiser for their several projects since 2007. The monthly pictures are made up of local pets. The 2022 calendar is now available and has photos of any kind of pets.

Every submitted photo is shown in the calendar. The calendars make great gifts for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, and so forth, and are available at the shelter at 5066 County Home Road, Greenville; or you can get them from the members of the Darke County Friends of the Animal Shelter for a donation of just $10.

All proceeds help maintain the Scentral Park Dog Park and projects for the Darke County Animal Shelter.