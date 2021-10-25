EverHeart Hospice celebrates 40th Anniversary

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, is excited to be celebrating 40 years of caring for patients and families in the community.

With the continuous hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers, board members, and generous community support, today EverHeart is proud to serve a total of 12 counties in west-central Ohio and east-central Indiana, including Darke, Miami, Preble, Shelby, Mercer, Auglaize, Allen, Van Wert, and Paulding counties in Ohio and Jay, Randolph, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Kristi Strawser, current chief executive officer since 2018, has been a part of the agency for many years, serving in various roles prior including RN, Hospice Care Center manager, and chief clinical officer.

“We are so very thankful for those who laid the foundation and advocated 40 years ago to introduce the concept of Hospice and the value of this service to our communities,” Strawser said. “We are honored to be continuing the mission of the organization. Our mission has been our focus for the past four decades, and we will continue ensuring that mission is our focus for decades to come.”

Join EverHeart Hospice over the next 40 days as it reflects upon the past 40 years, sharing the history and stories behind the roots of the organization. You can follow along on the EverHeart website, www.everhearthospice.org, or its Facebook page.