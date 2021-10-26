Praise and pie at local church

Arcanum News for the week of Oct. 25, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Immanuel Baptist Church invites the community and area churches to join them for a special Praise & Pie Service in preparation for Thanksgiving. During this past year and a half, our community has experienced a lot of challenges due to the pandemic while at the same time also witnessed God’s goodness and kindness. This service will be a special time to praise Him in word and song, as well as celebrate fellowship with pie and coffee after the praise service. IBC will hold this evening of praise and prayer on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at 500 West South Street. Bring a pie a share that is already sliced to the kitchen prior to the service and an open heart to share God’s goodness during the service.

The Arcanum Business Association will be sponsoring “Christmas in the Park’ this year on Saturday, Dec. 4. Plan now to join in on the fun at Ivester Park for the whole family. You can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a craft time at 3 p.m., the Candy Cane Hunt at 5 p.m., and then the Park Decorating Competition Judging at 6 p.m.

The Village of Arcanum is preparing for the Annual Candy Cane Hunt in the park on Dec. 4. If you would like to donate cash donations or new toys for the annual hunt, please drop-off your donations to the Village Administration Building, Greenville National Bank-Arcanum Branch, the Arcanum Public Library and/or SRL Troutwine Insurance. For more information or questions, please contact Julie at the city building at 937-692-8500.

Congrats to King Dan Albright and Queen Ellie Fout who were crowned at the annual Homecoming Football game a couple weeks ago. The annual Homecoming week, game, and dance are always a highlight of the fall activities.

Arcanum students participated in National Manufacturing Day. On Friday, October 1, the 8th graders visited Nissin Precision in Englewood and Staub Manufacturing in Dayton, OH. Students learned about various careers and job opportunities within a manufacturing plant.

A Hometown Holiday event will be held on Nov. 5 and 6 at the Greentree Market inside Beechwood Golf Course Center. The event will begin on Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be plenty of holiday shopping available with over vendors with homemade vintage crafts, apparel, décor and food. There will be hot cocoa and cookies and Santa will be available for photos. There will also be a letter station for writing letters to Santa, every letter mailed to Santa will receive a letter in return. Beechwood is located at 1476 State Route 503, Arcanum.

Save the Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 for the A# Music Booster Quarter Auction. After cancelling its 2020 event, the Quarter Auction is back! Organizers are super excited about this fundraiser and will post details as they collect auction items. Plan to come for lunch and prepare to walk away with some great stuff. More details to come!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society plans a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. with David Kepler. More information will be available later.

As Veterans Day approaches this is a good time for AWTHS wishes to share some of the resources they offer on their website and what is available in their library. Save the Date — AWTHS Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held on Friday, Nov. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for gently used Christmas decorations, wreaths, gifts and decorating items for the home. There will also be Baked Goods, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes back this year!

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee would like to thank members of the community who supported their Pulled Pork Dinner last Friday night. They look forward to serving the community again on Jan. 21 prior to the Arcanum-FM basketball game with a BBQ chicken dinner. Both projects support the Annual Arcanum Alumni Scholarship program. Tickets for the BBQ Chicken dinner will be available after Dec. 1.

