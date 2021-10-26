2021 ballots heavy on levies

By Erik Martin, Editor

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The ballots for this year’s upcoming Nov. 2 general election in Darke County are dominated by countywide and municipal levies.

For voters across three counties, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services of Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties is seeking renewal of a 0.6-mill tax for five years to commence in 2022 and first due in 2023. The levy is for the purpose of providing counseling and supportive services to children and adults through the operation of alcohol and drug addiction programs and mental health programs.

The Greenville City School District is asking voters in the district to renew a 4.15-mill levy for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the school district, for a period of 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.

Bradford residents will decide on a tax renewal for the benefit of the Village of Bradford for the purpose of the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges at a rate not exceeding 7 (seven) mills for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.

Residents of Bradford will also consider a bond proposal by the Bradford Exempted Village School District for the purpose of constructing and acquiring athletic facilities additions and improvements, together with equipment, site improvements, and all necessary appurtenances in the principal amount of $1,705,000 to be repaid annually over a maximum period of 20 years. The measure also includes an annual levy of property tax of 1.84-mills commencing in 2021, first due in 2022, to pay the annual debt charges on the bonds, and to pay debt charges on any notes issued in anticipation of those bonds.

The Village of Gettysburg is seeking renewal of a tax for the purpose of fire protection at a rate not exceeding 0.9-mill for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022. Gettysburg is also asking for renewal of a 1.9-mill levy for the purpose of fire protection for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022.

Voters will be asked to approve or disapprove a replacement levy for the Adams Township Fire District 1 for the purpose of fire and ambulance for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022.

New Weston is asking residents to renew a 2.75-mill levy for the purpose of current expenses. The levy is for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022.

Those living within the Arcanum Joint Ambulance District will be tasked with voting for or against an additional 1.75-mill tax for the benefit of Arcanum Joint Ambulance District for the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical service, or both for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022.

Palestine has a renewal levy on the ballot for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate 2.3-mills for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.

An additional 1.5-mill levy will be on the ballots of Washington Township voters. The levy is for the purpose of fire protection, ambulance, or emergency medical services for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022.

The Village of Hollansburg is seeking renewal of a 6-mill tax for the purpose of current operating expenses for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022.

An additional 2.5-mill levy will be voted upon by those living within Harrison Township Road District #1 for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021, first due in 2022.

In Union City, Ohio, voters will consider a petition to allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages to be sold on Sundays between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by Casey’s Marketing Company, also known as Casey’s General Store, 102 East Main Street, Union City.

Early voting has already begun. Polls are open Nov. 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To contact Editor Erik Martin, email [email protected]