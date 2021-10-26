Ruppe pleads guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man pleaded guilty Tuesday via video link between the jail and Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Ryan S. Ruppe pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and also pleaded guilty to failure to comply with probation.

Ruppe was originally indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Due to the plea agreement to change his plea from not guilty to guilty, the indictment was amended to a count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ruppe was sentenced to 30 more days of jail time, added to the 60 days he has served, for a total of 90 days. He will not be placed on probation supervision upon his release from jail, as Judge Hein said he needs to develop a plan to live somewhere else where no one knows him in order to start over and stay out of trouble.

A total of 386 days of jail time has been served for his parole violation; therefore, no more time is being added and the case was closed out.

