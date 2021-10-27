Edison State participates Second Chance Grant Pilot Program

Staff report

PIQUA — To assist students in obtaining their degree, Edison State Community College will participate in the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE)’s Second Chance Grant Pilot Program. The grant will be available to eligible students beginning with the spring 2022 semester.

Created to reduce financial barriers preventing Ohioans from obtaining their degree, the Second Chance Grant Pilot Program is available to those who have some college credit but no degree. Increasing the number of Ohioans with a postsecondary degree is crucial for the state to remain economically competitive and meet future workforce needs.

In addition to having disenrolled from an Ohio institution of higher education and not having obtained a degree, qualifying students must be Ohio residents reenrolling in college on or after Jan. 1, 2022, in good academic standing, and enrolling within five years of stopping out. Students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program or who receive state-supported scholarships are not eligible for the Second Chance Grant. Students must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The Second Chance Grant will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.ohiohighered.org/second-chance for additional information. Edison State students must complete the Second Chance Grant Application to qualify, which can be found at www.edisonohio.edu/scholarshipapps. Email [email protected] with any questions.