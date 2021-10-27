‘Building Resilience’ is Greenville BPW meeting focus

Staff report

GREENVILLE — “Building Resilience” is the topic for the Nov. 11 Greenville BPW Meeting with Dr. Trina Winner PT, DPT, OCS.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Winning Edge Physical Therapy, 1320 E. Main Street, Versailles, OH 45380. Dr. Winner will talk about how to improve overall health, healthy isn’t a goal, it’s a way of living, and the legacy of transformation and hope.

Dr. Winner has a passion for promoting comprehensive rehab and wellness programs for clients by implementing healthy lifestyle choices and focusing on improving healthy people from the inside out.

The meeting will be hosted by the IDP (Individual Development Plan) Committee with Kasey Christian, Chair and committee members Karen Sink, Holly Lovely, Leigh Fletcher, Glenna Martin, and Dorothy Poeppelman.

A veggie and fruit tray, cheese and crackers, water and lemonade will be provided at the meeting for a $5 cost. Anyone wishing to learn about Greenville BPW or who would like to learn more on this topic is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, Nov. 8 to Vicki Cost at [email protected] For more information, please email [email protected] You can also like and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.