UC Lions enjoy big night

By Kevin Lehman

Union City Lions

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, for the second meeting of October.

The meal for the evening of fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, corn, and peach cobbler was prepared by Diana Dubeansky, and enjoyed by the 20 members present along with seven guests.

The UC Lions welcomed Indiana District 25D Governor Scott Smith from the Marion, Ind., Lions Club to the meeting. Governor Smith brought words of encouragement to the club as he spoke of the importance of Lions and complimented the club for being a great, active organization.

He said that he feels that the “small Lions Clubs in small communities are the backbone of Lionism.” He thanked the Union City club for all they do for the community.

Governor Smith also presented two membership pins, one to David Lenkensdofer (10 years) and one to Owen Griffith (15 years). The Governor also presented a District Governor’s pin to UC Lions President, Doug LeMaster, and to our newest member, Jeremy Hart, and his sponsor, Dean Coats.

Other guests at the meeting included 1st Vice District Governor, Erick Schuman from Kokomo, District Governor from district 25F Jeff Locke, and his wife Angela. Other guests were Zone Chairman Jeff Manning and Lions member Jim Nunez both from the Saratoga Lions Club.