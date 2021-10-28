Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show returns to fairgrounds

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The fifth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. This celebration of small local businesses will be a rain or shine event with free admission to the craft show.

The $3 parking fee and proceeds will support Solid Rock Apostolic Church’s Thanksgiving food drive. The Bradford congregation also will be collecting non-perishable food to bless families in Darke County.

Patrons will receive a raffle entry ticket when parking at the fairgrounds. Visit the registration table located across from the gazebo to enter the drawing for a chance to win over $1000 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. Extra entries can be earned for each non-perishable food item donated for the food drive. Raffle winners will be announced hourly, and prizes may be collected at the registration table.

Indulge in the fabulous flavors of the region’s favorite food trucks, such as Adams Greenhouse & Produce, Buckeye Burgers, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Fifty5 Rivers Barge, Hogback BBQ Pit, Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, La Granja Mexican Food Truck, Lilia’s Street Food Express, Little Z’s, Nacho Pig, Potato Tornados & More, Roll on In, Tortilla Street Food, What the Truck by the Cater Box, and Wholly Smokes BBQ.

A large selection of over 125 local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops will be available for browsing. Shop their booths located inside the coliseum and the 4H building and under surrounding tents from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This family-friendly event will have fun activities for all ages to enjoy. All the way from the North Pole, Santa Claus will be making a special appearance to visit the kids from 12 to 5 p.m. Jungle Island Zoo will offer a petting zoo and pony rides from 12 to 6 p.m. Ro-Da-O-Farm from Arcanum will have horse-drawn wagon rides decorated for Christmas for the entire clan to enjoy from 12 to 7 p.m.

There is a full-day’s entertainment lineup scheduled inside the 4H building, including local band, “Mora & The Boys,” at 11 a.m., “Melody Line” Christmas carolers at 12:30 p.m., and Darke County native, Noah Back, at 2 p.m.

New this year will be the Little Miss & Mister “Fall into Christmas” Pageant. There will be two age groups: three to five years old and six to 10 years. The Pageant will take place inside the 4H building at 4 p.m. Contestants will be judged based on costume creativity (fall- or Christmas-themed), personality, on-stage interview, and natural beauty (no makeup allowed). Email Jason Blackburn for an application at [email protected]

“We couldn’t be happier about everything that’s come together for this much-anticipated event of the season,” stated Jason Blackburn, promoter of the event. “Amazing food, one-of-a-kind local crafts and great vendors, live music, a special visit from Santa, pony rides, petting zoo, horse and wagon rides—it’s going to be a great day of family-friendly entertainment, and we hope you can come join us!”

For more details about the event or to participate in contests, visit www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and click on the Events tab for “Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show,” or contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or [email protected]