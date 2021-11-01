Darke Parks offerings in November

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of programs this month:

Stop-In-Saturdays

Nov. 6, 13, 20, and 27, all day at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Enjoy a family fun activity each month. A new activity will be ready for you and your family at the Nature Center!

Wood-Fired Oven Pretzels

Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at Historic Bear’s Mill. Try your hand at making pretzels in the wood fired oven adjacent to beautiful Bear’s Mill and the Greenville Creek. Just bring a lawn chair and your willingness to attempt something new! Registration is required.

On the Trail: Backpacking 1

Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at Bish Discovery Center. During this Backpacking 1 class, discover basic backpacking equipment and leave no trace skills. The first in the Backpacking series, this class is required in order to attend future overnight backpacking workshops. “On the Trail” classes will continue to offer additional skills throughout the year, but some courses will be required for future advanced workshops. Registration is required.

Full Beaver Moon Hike

Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Shawnee Routzong Preserve. “Whoo Whoo” comes out after the sun goes down? Find out on these night hikes under the full moon each month as we attempt to call in and locate the nocturnal residents of the forest. We’ll hike the trails by the light of the full moon; flashlights are not required but may prove useful. Join us at the above-designated park and dress for the weather. Registration is required.

DIY Green Cleaning

Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at Bish Discovery Center. What’s in your home cleaning products? Many store bought cleaning products contain various chemicals that can be harmful to you and the environment. During this program we’ll talk about common chemicals to avoid, how to find green solutions, and how to make your own simple all purpose cleaner. Registration is required.

Please register at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs. For more information call 937-548-0165.