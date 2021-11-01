Versailles FFA teams place in National FFA Convention

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA competed in the National FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event and placed 9th in the nation and was ranked as gold rated team.

Versailles FFA earned the right to represent Ohio in the National ENR contest after placing 1st in the state in April. Each state was allowed to have one FFA chapter compete in the National ENR contest. Team members included: Jayden Groff who placed 8th overall in the nation and gold rated individual, Alex Kaiser gold rated individual, Caleb Kaiser gold rated individual and Kristopher Marshal silver ranked individual.

As part of the Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event students took a test over environmental and natural resources topics, did individual practicums over data interpretation, soils, water quality and GPS, identification of trees, plants, equipment related to natural resources, fish, birds, wildlife and presented a team activity over waste management.

A special thank you to John Kaiser for dedicating countless hours to help coach the team and to Sean Drew of Darke County Soil and Water for helping assist with teaching soils and to Jeff Wuebker for assisting with coaching of the team activity. Congratulations to Alex, Caleb, Jayden, and Kristopher on this accomplishment.