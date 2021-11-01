Christian Apologetics Conference slated for Nov. 19-20

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue, Greenville, will be hosting a Christian Apologetics Conference Nov. 19 and 20, 2021.

The conference speaker is Nathan Rittenhouse, a pastor and Christian apologist, from Virginia.

This event is open to all persons. It is a conference dedicated to Christian apologetics seeking to equip believers to defend their faith. It is the vision of those organizing and planning this conference to provide all Christians, not just pastors and church leaders, some helpful tools that will better enable us to engage more successfully with our culture and communities the truths of the Bible which point to the good news Gospel message of Jesus Christ.

The church is making available two options for participation — in-person and on Zoom. For registration, a PDF version of the flier, and further conference information, please go to www.greenvillecob.weebly.com.