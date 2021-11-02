Bradford RR Museum to host third annual North Pole Express

Staff report

BRADFORD — The North Pole will be coming to Bradford, Ohio, again this year as the Bradford Railroad Museum plays host to its third annual North Pole Express.

On Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., children from the area get to visit the Bradford Railroad Museum, visit with Santa, be greeted by costumed characters from the railroad, make a special take home item and more!

“Sadly, we had to cancel in 2020, but we are back this year with new exhibits and more fun!” said Peggy Emerson, event coordinator. “We are so happy to be able to offer the event again. Every child receives a golden ticket in the mail from the museum. I love it when they bring them in the door to be punched and start their magical journey. From hot chocolate and custom designed sugar cookies to a personal visit with Santa (and lots of photo opportunities!), kids are the star of the event.”

Tickets are $10 for each child and $5 for adults. They can be purchased at www.bradfordrrmuseum.org until the event is sold out.