Two plead guilty in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Two Greenville men entered guilty pleas via video conference Tuesday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Matthew J. Hall entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. When sentenced, Hall faces a maximum fine of $2,500 and 12 months incarceration, neither mandatory. His sentencing date is Dec. 23.

Ty E. Howell entered a guilty plea to one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree. Howell faces a maximum of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine upon sentencing.

After review, Judge Hein sentenced Howell to 18 days of jail time with 18 days credited and issued an OR bond for $1,500.

“My sentence is with the understanding that with the APA, the parole authority, has just as good leverage to help you, and to compel you into treatment, and provide resources,” Hein said.

Howell has another charge against him in Indiana with sentencing dated for early 2022.

“Parole supervision still applies,” Hein explained. “Wayne County, Ind., can impose its sentencing independently of this court, so there’s other consequences coming.”

