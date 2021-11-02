Holiday Bazaar this weekend at local church

Arcanum News for the week of Nov. 1, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Family of God Ministries, located at 310 West South Street, invites the community to its Annual Bazaar this Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plan to eat lunch with them and do some holiday shopping. They will have soup and sandwiches along with all kinds of baked goods. They are also offering raffle tickets on a queen-sized quilt again this year. Be sure to stop by and check them out!

Congratulations to Joey Clopp! Joey is the son of Tim and Holly Clopp and was recently crowned Ohio State Junior Prince at the Ohio State Grange Convention on Oct. 2. Joey will be representing the Ohio State Junior Grange and Darke County Grange for the 2021-2022 year. Joey will be attending his first Grange Banquet this weekend in Fairfield County. Joey is a 7th grader at Arcanum Middle School. Joey has two younger brothers, Calen, and Alex. His grandparents are the late Joe Gunckle, Lynne and Harvey Hinshaw, and Patrick and Candy Clopp.

Have you seen the commercial for Wright State University on local television that features AHS graduate, Mary Trittschuh? How awesome is that? Congrats to Mary and her family for the success she has experienced at WSU.

The Arcanum Trojans won the High School Girls Western Ohio Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship held at National Trail High School. The Trojans ran away with the title with five girls finishing in the top 10 and just 23 total team points.

The All-Conference team is based on performance at the league meet. The top runner in the conference this year was a freshman Taylee Woodbury of Mississinawa Valley who won the WOAC Meet with a top time of 20:10.9. Other Darke County runners earning first team honors from Arcanum were Brooklyn Miras – 2nd, Arianne Garrison – 4th, Hailey Unger – 7th, Lydia Shannon 9th and Kylee Freeman 10th. Peyton Billenstein of Ansonia was 5th, Austy Miller of Bradford 6th, and Zoey Brookey of Franklin Monroe was 8th. Arcanum girls’ cross country coach John Junkins was the Coach of the Year and Taylee Woodbury the Runner of the Year.

Congratulations to our JH Boys Cross Country Team for their 2nd place finish at the OHSAA State Junior High Cross-Country Invitational! Cameron Ball as a 7th Place overall finisher. Way to go boys!

Congratulations to the members of our Arcanum High School Volleyball team being awarded District 9 winners: First team: Taylor Gray; Second team: Ellie Fout; and Honorable Mention: Mollie Ericksen. Congratulations girls!

They did it again! Congrats to the Arcanum High School Band for another great night at Marion Local Schools’ Marching Band Invitational. They received the following outstanding awards: Best Percussion, 1st place in Class and 2nd place overall of the 14 bands at the competition. Fantastic, just fantastic, AHS Marching Band!

The Arcanum Business Association will be sponsoring “Christmas in the Park” this year on Saturday, Dec. 4. Plan now to join in on the fun at Ivester Park for the whole family. You can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a craft time at 3 p.m., the Candy Cane Hunt at 5 p.m., and then the Park Decorating Competition Judging at 6 p.m.

The Village of Arcanum is preparing for the Annual Candy Cane Hunt in the park on Dec. 4. If you would like to donate cash donations or new toys for the annual hunt, please drop-off your donations to the Village Administration Building, Greenville National Bank-Arcanum Branch, the Arcanum Public Library and/or SRL Troutwine Insurance. For more information or questions, please contact Julie at the city building at 937-692-8500.

Don’t forget – The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society plans a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. with David Kepler.

“Welcome sweet November, the season of senses and my favorite month of all.” ~ Gregory F. Lenz

“November at its best – with a sort of delightful menace in the air.” ~ Anne Bosworth Greene

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.