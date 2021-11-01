Two arraigned, one sentenced in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Three appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court via video conference on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jonathan T. Hittle, 20, of Greenville, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a count of attempted felonious assault, a felony of the third degree. Hittle has 86 days credited toward his sentence, has the opportunity to apply for early judicial release, and may face up to three years post-release supervision.

Gregory M. Johnson, of Gettysburg, pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. The drugs in question were methamphetamine. When sentenced, Johnson can face up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. His next court date is set for Nov. 29.

Bryan M. Ward, 33, of Versailles, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, both felonies of the third degree, and a violation of a protection order. Ward faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count, making a total of three years in prison and a $20,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Attorney Alex Pendl was appointed as Ward’s legal counsel, and his next court date is Nov. 22. A jury trial date was set for January 2022 in order to ensure a speedy and fair trial. Ward’s bond was set for $20,000, and he was issued a no-contact order for the victim.

