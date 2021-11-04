COVID boosters available

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster vaccines on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Health Department, 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville. This will be by appointment only, on Tuesdays 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment call 937-548-4196 ext. 271. When you come for your booster appointment, please bring your COVID vaccination card with you.

Booster shots are now available for those 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings, people aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, and people aged 18 to 64 years at increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

If you received the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, you must wait 6 months after you complete your vaccine series to receive the booster. If you received the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, you must wait 2 months after your initial vaccine to receive the booster.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card with them. A copy will of the card will be made onsite and the insurance company will be billed for the administration of the vaccine. No patient will have to pay for the COVID vaccine or booster, insured or not. For any questions or additional information on this clinic, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.

COVID boosters are also available at Kroger Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens, Medicine and More, Kaup Pharmacy – Versailles, and Family Health Services.