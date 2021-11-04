Bear’s Mill to hold Christmas open house

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will once again be hosting their annual Christmas Preview Open House on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mill Store and Gallery will be decked out in holiday splendor with many new and tempting treats and gifts. Guided tours of the Mill will be conducted at 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

In addition to stocking a variety of our tried-and-true favorites, the Mill store will be filled with new holiday merchandise, special Christmas gifts and home décor items. The emphasis of the Mill Store is locally homemade, gourmet, regional and USA handmade items with gift ideas for both men and women. In addition to stoneground flours and meals, the Mill Store offers kitchen and gourmet goods as well as Boston Stoker coffees and homemade candies.

“Holiday items are arriving daily and ready for your business and personal gift-giving needs,” stated Kim Rudnick, board president. “Gifts from the Mill offer you the opportunity to give something special from your own hometown and we offer gift wrapping and shipping services, too.”

The Clark Gallery at the Mill will feature pottery by Franklin-Monroe art teacher Scott Thayer, alongside the oil paintings of his former student Vincent Saulnier. The “Art at the Mill’ exhibit continues through Sunday, Nov. 21. Original handmade pottery by the Millrace Potters will be on display and available for gift-giving as well.

The Clark Gallery and Mill Store are operated by the Friends of Bear’s Mill; the Mill and surrounding grounds are the newest addition to the Darke County Parks. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about five miles east of Greenville. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or www.bearsmill.org.