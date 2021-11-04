Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Drugs

Nov. 1, 2:20 a.m.: A Pontiac van traveling westbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road near Greenville Celina Road had a broken left tail light lens and a traffic stop was made. The registered owner, Bobby Hicks, was known for trafficking drugs. A police K9 was dispatched to the scene. While waiting, Hicks advised the officer the broken tail light was the result of backing into a pole in an alley recently. When the K9 arrived both Hicks and the passenger advised there was nothing in the vehicle to alert the K9 officer. The male passenger advised the officers people were going to think he set Hicks up, and he had a feeling this was a set up before the K9 advised the officer of possible narcotics on the driver side of the vehicle. In a small purse, the officer found a black case containing a digital scale, several plastic baggies, and two glass smoking pipes with burnt residue. A container resembling a large pill bottle was also found but it had a turn style lock and took a code. Hicks was arrested, and more baggies with narcotics, another smoking pipe, and a pack of unused hypodermic needles were found. A notebook with names of drug traffickers and users along with money amounts appearing to document transactions were taken in as evidence. More narcotics were found on Hicks at the jail.

Vandalism

Oct. 26, 9:06 a.m.: Officers responded to a complaint at Greenville Senior High School regarding criminal damage. The officer was advised by the assistant principal that a student had damaged a sign on Oct. 22, at 9:04 a.m. The assistant principal stated the student was running with his class through the hall when he jumped up and hit a green metal cafeteria sign with his open hand causing it to fall from the wall. Maintenance was able to hang the sign back up. The student admitted he hit the sign causing it to fall and be damaged, and he was suspended for two days and given a citation for criminal mischief.

Domestic

Nov. 2, 9:40 p.m.: Officers responded to a male and female domestic dispute at the 900 block of Fray Avenue. The male subject and female subject, Julie Garcia, were recognized from a previous domestic dispute. The male advised Garcia had been drinking and hit him. He was observed to have a bloody mouth and two small cuts on the right side of his face around his eye and cheek. Garcia advised she wanted her truck and was in a dispute with the male because he was cheating on her. Officers observed a strong alcohol odor coming from her persons, and she had blood on her right hand with small minor cuts on the back of her knuckles. Garcia was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested.

Oct. 31, 6:32 p.m.: Officers arrived at the 300 block of Riffle Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a male voice yelling could be heard from inside. Steven Karnehm answered the door, and he was advised to step outside. The female subject and her two children also followed him outside. While attempting to speak to the female, Karnehm continued to move on the porch area and became belligerent when advised to stay back. He was detained and placed in the back of the cruiser where he continuously banged his head on the glass before he was ordered to stop by being drawn on with a taser. A laceration on the top of the daughter’s foot was observed to be actively bleeding and Greenville Rescue transported her to the hospital for stitches. The female was observed to have marks on her face indicative of being struck with a hand along with marks around her neck and chest area that were indicative of being strangled. Karnehm was arrested for domestic violence where he is being held with no bond, and it was found he had a prior conviction of domestic violence in January 2018 and September 2020.

Wanted Person

Nov. 2, 7:16 p.m.: A black 2000 International Tow Truck was operating northbound on River Street. The license plates were confirmed to be owned by Joshua Edwards who has an active warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on the original charge of driving under suspension, bond $225. The tint on the windows appeared to be darker than the 50-percent light transmittance allowed by law and a traffic stop was made. Edwards was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail. The tint on the windows was tested and only two percent of available light was allowed to pass through the tinted window, and Edwards was issued a warning referencing the tinted windows.

