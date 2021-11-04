BPW hosting Breakfast with Santa

Staff report

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is planning their annual Breakfast with Santa.

The club would like to invite you to join them Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Greenville VFW Hall, 219 N. Ohio Street. Greenville, for breakfast with Santa. The menu will consist of scrambled eggs, sausage, donut holes and a beverage that will be cooked and served with the assistance of Greenville High School Supply Chain Management.

Proceeds from the breakfast go toward the scholarship fund. Last year the club awarded five $750 scholarships, and this year, they will provide six $1,000 scholarships to Darke County Young Women.

There will be limited reservations, taken on a first come, first served basis. Reservations must be made by Nov. 22., and children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for this event will be $5 for each person attending.

Reservations, along with payment, should be sent to Greenville BPW, c/o Susan Fowble, 111 Terrace Dr, Greenville, OH 45331. To reserve a spot, include a list of the first and last names of those attending, age, and indicate the gender of each child who will be attending.

Registration forms are available at the Greenville, New Madison, Arcanum, and Versailles Libraries, or on their Facebook page at GreenvilleBPW. If you have questions concerning this event, phone 937-548-1414.