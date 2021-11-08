Three sentenced in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Three appeared last week for sentencing in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Ryan A. Partin was sentenced on failure to notify of a change of address, a felony of the first degree. Judge Hein explained how the sentencing for this case is difficult because the original charge is a felony of the first degree, putting this case at a higher standing. If the original charge was a fourth-degree felony, the charge for failure to notify a change of address would be the same charge. Therefore, Judge Hein asked questions before deciding.

“Risk factor is important, and for me, registration really isn’t that hard, so if it isn’t that hard, why is it you can’t get it done?” Judge Hein asked.

“It’s not hard, sir,” Partin said. “Apart from my poor judgement, I was trying to take care of my family. I wasn’t trying to flee or deceive. My poor judgement has put my family and work through a lot.”

Hein advised Partin to start looking at the long term instead of short term. Partin was sentenced to five years of supervision as he had maintained employment and is not a threat. He was sentenced to 126 days with 126 days credited, and 100 hours of mandatory community service. If Partin does not comply with the restrictions put into place, he could face a three- to four-and-a-half year sentence.

Casey E.M. Bowman was sentenced on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The lawyers stated Bowman’s issues reside in a drug addiction. Before his sentencing, Bowman had the chance to speak freely and explain to the judge what he felt the appropriate sentencing should be.

“I’m requesting I pay restitution of $335 because that’s how much I damaged,” Bowman said. “If I am to be released today, I will do community service to pay my fines, and I can go to my parent’s house to deal with my mom’s situation. I would like to attend a sober living house to get my addiction under control.”

Bowman also stated he had written a list of personal goals he needs to do in order to come back as a productive member of society.

Judge Hein sentenced him to 28 more days in jail for a total of 120 days.

“The 28 probably isn’t going to teach you much. It’s just to give you a chance to get things lined up. If I let you out today, I don’t know where you’ll be. I don’t want you sleeping under a bridge,” Hein said.

Hein told Bowman he is not allowed to go to his parents’ house because no one is there to give him access, and he needs to utilize the next four weeks to get into Shelby House and continue with treatment, figure out job opportunities in the area, and he must cover the $335 restitution.

Dwight Karnehm, 44, of Arcanum, was sentenced on one count of receiving stolen property. Hein sentenced him to 60 months of supervision with 100 hours of community service. Hein said Karnehm is getting too old to return to court and needs to get his life together. If he does not comply with supervision, Karnehm can face a prison sentence.

