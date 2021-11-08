Great turnout for Fall into Christmas Show

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Hundreds of people took advantage of the mild temperatures and sunny skies this past Saturday to enjoy the fifth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally and Craft Show at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds.

Lines were long at most of the food trucks. One attendee took advantage of the slightly shorter wait time at Fifty5 Rivers BARge, specializing in cold brew coffee. “It’s absolutely delicious,” she said, also commenting that the sunny weather made a cold drink a reasonable option. In addition to the delicious culinary and holiday craft selections available, there was live entertainment throughout the day.

One of the acts, Darke County native Noah Back, performed a variety of Christmas songs as well as an eclectic mix of country, folk, and rock classics. Back shared positive affirmations and anecdotes throughout his sets, further endearing himself to the audience. Adding some comedy into the act, he changed the lyrics during his rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” from “through the years we all will be together/if the fates allow” to “if Mike DeWine allows.”

Back will be performing, along with Shannon Clark and the Sugar, at the Cancer Association of Darke County’s fundraiser at St. Clair Memorial Hall on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The event also included horse-drawn carriage rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a visit from Santa.