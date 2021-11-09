Fort GreeneVille DAR donates Sunshine Box

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was proud to bring sunshine into the first and second grade classes at St. Mary’s School by providing necessary supplies for the students.

As the Fort GreeneVille Chapter “Rises and Shines for America,” it’s important for all to remember to shine light on educating the children in our community.

It is Mrs. Sherrick’s first year teaching at St. Mary’s, and her class was chosen to receive the Sunshine Box. The Sunshine Box contained items for each student. The items provided were rekenreks (a math tool which resembles an abacus and features two rows of 10 beads), personal white boards with markers, and 24-count boxes of crayons for each student. Also included in the box were assorted treats of crackers and candy.

DAR was founded in 1890 with the simple mission of promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. These timeless, overarching principles keep the DAR strong and vitally relevant in this ever-changing world. It is an organization with a deeply rich history. More than 1,000,000 women have joined the organization since it was founded more than 125 years ago. They became members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities across the country and the world.