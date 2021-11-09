Tri-Village FFA attends National FFA Convention

Staff report

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Prior to arriving at the convention on Oct. 27, members traveled to Purdue University for a main campus tour as well as an agricultural campus tour.

Throughout this trip, members attended four sessions that included multiple keynote speakers. To round out the trip attendees were present at a rodeo alongside the American FFA Degree ceremony where 2020 graduates Jonathon Crawford and Madelyn Downing received their American FFA Degrees.

Members attending the convention included Madison Crawford, Luke Drew, Kate Gross, Ryan Stephan, Levi Bergman, Macy Howell, and Kiersten Wilcox.

The Tri-Village Agriculture Department and FFA Chapter is a satellite program of Miami Valley Career Technology Center and is under the direction of Mr. Justin Slone for the past seven years.