Thank you Arcanum volunteers!

Arcanum News for the week of Nov. 8, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Arcanum Garden Club would like to thank the volunteers who have helped make this past growing season a huge success! In May, during Serve Arcanum Day, the following students — Emilie Fout, Lily Johnting, Aslin Miller, Katie Sharp, Hailey Smith, Rylee Leeper, and Ava Gilbert — were a big help in getting things started for the Garden Club.

All season long there were many helpers watering the flowerpots uptown and the boxes on the bridges, and in Generation Square — special thank you to SRL-Troutwine Insurance, Belle Foile, Troutwine Auto Sales, Ralph Holsapple, Jim Hill, and Amanda Christ for their dedication. Thank you from the community and the members of the garden club.

If you are anyone you know would be interested in helping next year, please call Connie Wells at 937-692-8085 or say something to any garden club member, they would love to have your help!

Are you ready for the holiday decorations, the garden club has been busy cutting out and painting new Christmas Decorations for the village? Many thanks go to Ralph Holsapple, Holly McEldowney, Mike Schweiterman and the garden club members for their diligence and creativity again this year. Thank you again ladies for always making our village look so welcoming!

Updates from Arcanum High School — Congratulations to Alex Weiss and Levi Walker for earning their American FFA Degrees! Congrats to Brooklyn Miras who qualified for the State Cross Country meet! Way to go Brooklyn! Congrats to the AHS Girls Cross Country team on a sixth-place finish at Regionals! So proud of your effort all year! The Arcanum High School Marching Band received all I’s (I=Superior) in State Band OMEA competition at Welcome Stadium in Dayton last Sunday! Awesome job! Congrats to Bryce Schondelmyer for being named the 2021 WOAC Offensive Player of the Year in football!

Attention all Arcanum Veterans who live in the Arcanum area — you are cordially invited to attend the Veterans Day assembly on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Arcanum High School. AHS is located at 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum. If possible, please R.S.V.P. to 937-692-5174, extension 1337 by Nov. 10. All veterans are welcome, snacks will be served following the program. If you are unable to attend, there will be a livestream via the AHS Facebook page. That evening, there will be a program at The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, David Kepler will be presenting Honoring USA Armed Forces with a Thank You to all who served. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street.

The Arcanum Business Association will be sponsoring “Christmas in the Park” this year on Saturday, Dec. 4. There is a Christmas Decorating Contest in Ivester Park – there are 19 spots available that is open to individuals and businesses to complete. There will be cash prizes for first, second, and third place. Decorating can begin as soon as you reserve your spot. All decorating much be completed by Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. To reserve a spot or for more information, please contact Julie Miller at 937-692-8500. The Park Decorating Competition Judging is at 6 p.m.

During this past year and a half, our community has experienced a lot of challenges due to the pandemic while at the same time also witnessed God’s goodness and kindness. A special Praise & Pie service will be a special time to praise Him in word and song, as well as celebrate fellowship with sandwiches, pie, and coffee after the praise service. Immanuel Baptist Church

will hold this evening of praise and prayer on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at 500 West South Street. Bring a pie a share that is already sliced to the kitchen prior to the service and an open heart to share God’s goodness during the service. For more information or questions, call the church office at 937-692-8188 and ask for Pastor Greg or Pastor Dan.

The Arcanum Area Business Association would like to thank everyone for coming out to the Annual Halloween Bean Supper last week. They were sad to have to cancel the parade and costume contest due to the inclement weather, but the “drive-thru” bean supper was a huge success. They would like to thank the following businesses, organizations, and individuals who helped: Picnic’s Pizza & Grill, Miller’s Tavern, The Arcanum Lion’s Club, Greenville McDonalds, Tracy Fout/SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency, Amy Huber/Greenville National Bank-Arcanum Branch, and a huge shoutout goes to Alan Fourman for the many years of providing supplies for the bean supper and the many, many, hours of hard work making sure the bean soup was just right! Thank you to everyone who made this event a success!

“Don’t wait until the fourth Thursday in November, to sit with family and friends to give thanks.

Make every day a day of Thanksgiving!” ~Charmaine J. Forde

“Welcome sweet November, the season of senses and my favorite month of all.” ~Gregory F. Lenz

