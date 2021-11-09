Blue Angels 4-H Club celebrates 50th anniversary

By Evan Addis

Blue Angels 4-H Club

GREENVILLE — The Blue Angels 50th Anniversary meeting on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church was called to order by Raylea Richards. Pledges were said. Ella Williams called the roll call. The question was “What are you dressing up for Halloween?”

The club welcomed numerous guests at our meeting: Rhonda Williams, Extension Educator, former advisors: Teresa Hollinger, Sherrie Kirkpatrick, Angie Barnes, Judy Trittschuh, Shirley Linder, Nina Unger, Jill Fisher. Former 4-H members: Samantha Barnes, Charity Barnes, Elizabeth Rausch, Amy Addis, Kim Stickley, Terah Colby. Raylea Richards read devotions to the club.

The secretary’s report was given by Ella Williams it was approved first by Daniel Williams and seconded by Evan Addis. The treasure’s report was given and approved first by Daniel Williams and seconded by Evan Addis. Blake Addis gave the community service report to remind everyone to bring 3-to-5 canned goods to our December meeting. There was no health and safety report and no old business currently.

New Business: The club received a thank you card for sponsoring a state fair trophy. If you are interested in 4-H camp counselor forms are due Nov. 12. Hands Across the Darke will have its next meeting on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the extension office. At this time 4-H camp is planned to be June 13-16. Tina Colby gave a review of officer positions and their responsibilities the club will have election of officers at the November meeting. Those interested in running for a office need to have their completed form to Sharon by Nov. 1. The meeting was adjourned by first by Daniel Williams and seconded by Evan Addis.

The club enjoyed sharing memories of the last 50 years looking through past scrapbooks and sharing stories. Drinks, cake, and a chocolate fountain with goodies with drinks was provided. The club’s next meeting will be Nov. 8.