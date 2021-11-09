Pfizer COVID vaccine available for 5-11 year olds

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccines on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 16, 2021.

These vaccines are available at the Health Department, 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville. This will be by appointment only, on Tuesdays 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call 937-548-4196 ext. 224.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11 received emergency FDA approval on Oct. 29, 2021, and has been recommended for use by the CDC as of Nov. 2, 2021. The dose for those aged 5 to 11 years is less than the dose for those ages 12 years and older. This is a two-dose series, separated by 21 days.

All pediatric patients must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for their appointments.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card with them. A copy will of the card will be made onsite and the insurance company will be billed for the administration of the vaccine. No patient will have to pay for the COVID vaccine, insured or not. For any questions or additional information on this clinic, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224