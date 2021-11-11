Greenville honors Veterans Day

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chapter 57 Disabled American Veterans took part in a ceremony to honor Veterans Day at the Darke County Courthouse.

“Let’s begin Veterans Day by recognizing all those among us who have given themselves in service to our nation,” said Robert A. Foster, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 57.

Chapter members proceeded to place a wreath on the Veterans Memorial outside the courthouse before saluting those who have served and are currently serving. The placement of the wreath was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before veterans, active duty, service members, guardsmen, and reservists were commemorated for all they have sacrificed for our families to help keep our county safe and free.

“The American experience is unique because we have rarely experienced the enemy on our soil or at our gates. Our citizens do not live in fear of the atrocities or violent conflict, experienced daily by so many others around the world, “Commander Foster said. “We have our military men and women to thank for that.”

“Our veteran heroes went to do their job of protecting our way of life, and though most returned home to start families and build our nation into what it is today, we must remember those who never returned.

“Always remember, we live in the land of the free because of the brave,” Foster added.

The Honor Guard closed out the ceremony with a 21-gun salute followed by the playing of Taps. The Greenville High School Marching Band followed with the playing of the National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Thank you everyone for helping us celebrate our holiday,” Foster said.

A special thank you from the organizers of the event goes to the Greenville Police and Fire Departments for ensuring viewers’ safety and providing a fire engine on Broadway from which hung a large United States flag.

