Greenville Police Blotter

Drugs

Nov. 3, 10:21 p.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed a 2000 GMC SUV traveling in the Baymont Inn parking lot. The owner, Michael Kuknyo, had an active warrant with the Celina Police Department for failing to appear on a driving under suspension offense with a $225 bond. Kuknyo admitted to entering the business to evade the officer because he knew of his warrant. He was then detained and searched before being transported to North Star where he was transferred to a Celina Police officer. Kuknyo was searched again at the drop-off site and a small plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance was located. Kyknyo stated he did not want to admit to having the substance earlier because he did not want proof of his admission to be recorded.

Nov. 3, 10:44 p.m.: A subject was observed walking up to a residence on the 100 block of Ludlow Street. The person was recognized as Thomas Hamilton who had an active felony warrant for aggravated possession of drugs with no bond. The officer observed Hamilton’s left hand was balled into a fist, and when he was asked about it, he stated there was nothing in his hand before he threw a white powder onto the ground. Hamilton was arrested and the powder on his palm was tested revealing it to be methamphetamine. When he was being searched, the officer located two $1 bills and a clear ziplock baggie balled into his left hand, and a hypodermic syringe was found in the front of his hoodie pocket.

Oct. 28, 11:25 a.m.: The Greenville High School Assistant Principal advised a student possibly had possession of drugs at the school. Mr. Westerbeck advised the student was seen on the bus smoking marijuana. When he searched the student’s locker, nothing was found, but the student admitted to having some marijuana in his backpack. A clear plastic baggie of marijuana was removed from his book bag, and the student admitted to smoking on the school bus on the way to school. All evidence collected was placed into property at the Greenville Police Department. The student received a 10-day suspension from school, and is currently on juvenile probation. He was cited for drug paraphernalia and released to his mother.

Theft

Nov. 1, 6:38 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Walnut Street in reference to a stolen bicycle. The complainant advised it was a Black Genesis 21-speed mountain bike with a worn cargo rack on the back of it, along with a worn flashlight on the front handle bar. The complainant stated he leaned the bike against the south side of the building because there are cameras on that side of the building. A witness claimed to have seen a male subject with reddish hair with a thin build and wearing a blue hoodie standing around the front of the building around the time of the theft. Video access is being requested and the case will be checked back in once the footage is obtained.

Wanted Person

Oct. 31, 3:22 a.m.: While on patrol in the 100 block of W. Fifth Street, an officer observed Matthew Rutherford walking. Rutherford is known to have a warrant for failure to appear on a driving under suspension charge. Rutherford admitted to having “ice” on him, and a clear baggy containing a crystal-like substance that reassembled methamphetamine along with Suboxone strips and numerous hypodermic syringes were found. Upon searching his belongings, numerous syringes, filters, tie-offs, and known and unknown prescription pills were located in bottles with Rutherford’s name on them. Rutherford was transported to the Darke County Jail with a $125 bond.

Domestic

Nov. 7, 7:44 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to domestic violence. The complainant explained that her husband, Jeromy Johnson, had been physically abusive after a verbal argument about his drinking problem. She advised he had threatened to kill her if she left him and threatened to keep her child from her before taking her phone and throwing it. Officers attempted to contact Johnson. He advised he and his wife were involved in an argument, but he explained he never physically harmed or threatened to harm her. Johnson was arrested and taken to the Darke County Jail with a $275 bond and issued a citation for domestic violence. The victim was able to retrieve her phone and provide evidence of injuries caused by Johnson in the past. There was one child present during the incident, and the victim was advised to leave the residence as Johnson could be released from jail by Nov. 8.

