Versailles Village Council discuss speed limits and truck routes

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council discussed new speed limits and truck routes during its Wednesday night meeting.

Attending were Mayor Jeff Subler, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Council Members Jeff Beasley, Kent Paulus, Mike Berger, Cory Griesdorn, Lance Steinbrunner, and Todd Dammeyer. Fiscal Officer Kathy Ording and Village attorney Tom Guillozet also attended.

In a matter of old business, the council discussed the second reading of Ordinance No. 21-59, establishing new speed limits on Klipstine Road, Hickey Avenue, and Baker Road within the Village of Versailles. A resident of Baker Road came forth with concerns about the speed change and a plan was put forth to combat the issue.

“We hired an engineer to study the areas and gave recommendations on what the speed limits should really be,” Busse said.

The resident of Baker Road stressed he is not opposed to the speed limits being changed but is more concerned with the lack of enforcement to ensure proper speeds are being met as the safety of those traveling on a road without a sidewalk can be in jeopardy stating “what is the point of changing it if you’re not going to enforce it?”

Upon further discussion, Mayor Subler stated he could talk to the police department to have cruisers patrol the area, and Todd Dammeyer was asked to talk to Midmark and other possible surrounding business traffic to ensure proper speed limits are being met.

“Somehow we should work on getting sidewalks on the rest of that road,” Busse said.

“We can do this,” Subler said. “It is not unreasonable to ask for.”

In a matter of new business, the council discussed a consideration of a motion authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with Choice One Engineering to complete a preliminary investigation of alternatives concerning the development of a truck route.

“This is something the village has looked at for years,” Busse said. “We have come up with different plans over the years. We are at a point where if we want to develop this in the future, we need to create a plan in order to move forward.”

Busse continues by saying there is still a lot of planning needing to be done in order to apply for grants to fund the project. Public hearings need to be scheduled, plans need to be put into place, and research must be conducted before the council can move forward.

“This is nothing more than having someone who knows more saying hey, here are some ideas,” Subler said.

Subler stressed what makes the most does not mean it is what is going to be pushed forward, but it would be easier to have those who knows more than the council does give a list of possible plans.

“This beat wetting your fingers and sticking them up into the air,” said Subler. “We first need to have some ideas and information before we can have a discussion about it.”

Busse brought the council’s attention to Midmark because the corporation has an interest in the project, having offered to pay for half of the study in order to get the ball moving.

“The total cost of the study is $17,750,” Busse said. “We are still a long way out but this is really the first step before we apply for grants.”

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.

