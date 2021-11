Franklin-Monroe Elementary announces first quarter Honor Roll

Staff report

PITSBURG — Franklin-Monroe Elementary has announced the students achieving honor roll status during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

Fourth Grade (Mrs. Davis)

Straight A’s: Aiden Chalfant, Kate Filbrun, Aislee Gillum, Brookelynn Louis, Kami Norris

Honor Roll: Aubree Bailey, Tristan Gilbert, Dylan Harter, Taylor Hissong, Elijah Parr, Mylee Steck, Brayden Waller

Fourth Grade (Mrs. Happy)

Straight A’s: Wyatt Bixler, Drew Denlinger, Levi Heck, Mason Imhoff, Kohan Painter

Honor Roll: Addy Baker, Kaytlyn Clement, Ross Douglass, Dixie King, Dalton Myers, Antonio Riffell, Janelle Sebring, Sophia Trout

Fifth Grade (Mrs. Hangen)

Honor Roll: Teague Bauman, Quincy Cox, Brinley Flora, Jack Gehron, Grant Klosterman, Andrew Labosky, Bella Langstaff, Avery Riffle, Lucas Shoop, Kruz Walker

Fift Grade (Mr. Sharp)

Straight A’s: Adrina Davenport, Kolten Garber, Caroline Knight, Brauner Rumble, Chase Wackler

Honor Roll: Brooke Baker, Dominic Bartolotta, Keira Fenstermaker, Addy Fox, Evelyn Knipp, Kelci Stidham

Sixth Grade (Mr. Happy)

Straight A’s: Kidren Boyd, Grady Davis, Zaida Garber, Kyra Hope, Grace Saylor

Honor Roll: Kirby Austin, Preston Cottrell, Owen Denlinger, Selena Downey

Sixth Grade (Mrs. Wackler)

Straight A’s: Savannah Miller

Honor Roll: Kylan Baker, Trevor Lavy, Grady Myers