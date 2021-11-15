Luminary Walks to welcome in the Holiday Season

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill are hosting an Annual Candlelight Walk.

Join Darke County Parks for two evenings of ushering in the holiday season by candlelight on Friday, Dec.3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy hot dogs over an open fire, hot chocolate, coffee and popcorn to warm this early December night.

Once you arrive, follow the luminaries to the festivities, including bluegrass musician and story-teller, Tom Pressley. The Bear’s Mill store will be open that evening for holiday shopping.

Registration is not required for the Bear’s Mill Candlelight Walk. Parking is limited and carpooling is suggested.

Continue kicking-off the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 4 and visit Shawnee Prairie Preserve for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland. This staff favorite event will return to its original walking format.

Over 600 luminaries will light your way along the wooded trails, allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature. Elements from last year’s drive thru event, such as Candyland and the Christmas trolls, will also make a reappearance.

Around the Log House, chat with Santa, listen to music of Christmas past, and a warm drink and snack while you cozy up by the campfire. Children’s craft and gingerbread cookie decorating will take place inside the Nature Center.

The gift shop will be open, offering a selection of unique gifts or that perfect stocking stuffer!

Registration is required for Walkin’ in a Wonderland. To register for this event visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

Both events make for the perfect free weekend for the whole family to celebrate the winter season. Please bring a votive candle (or two) as a donation for next year.