Darke County Shrine Club donates $20,000

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — On Oct. 27, the Darke County Shrine Club members and ladies presented a check in the amount of $20,000 to Past Potentate John Bull and Bethany Deines, Director of Development of Shriners Children’s of Ohio.

Last year the Cincinnati Burns Hospital closed and Shriners Children’s of Ohio was opened inside Dayton Children’s Hospital. The Darke County Shrine Club has pledged $75,000 over the next five years to sponsor a conference room that will be used by doctors and nurses for conferences and training, and also as a family conference room.

Shriner’s Hospitals offer a wide variety of specialty care for children in their hospitals around the country. Treatment for burn victims is the specialty in three of the hospitals. They also treat children with cleft lip, cleft palate, orthopedic disorders, crippling injuries, spinal cord injuries, and many other conditions.

Shriner’s hospitals are pioneers in medical research and medical education in all four specialty areas. The nearest hospital serving our area for orthopedic care is the Shrine Orthopedic Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Shriner’s health care system maintains relationships with more than 60 medical teaching and research facilities and fosters an environment committed to providing high quality medical care and innovative research.

The care offered by the hospitals is freely given and over a million children have been treated for various conditions regardless of their ability to pay.

The Darke County Shrine Club would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who have generously supported the annual fund drive and our endeavor to raise the money that is donated to Shriner’s Hospital of Ohio.