AHS Theatre presentation this Saturday

Arcanum News for the week of Nov. 15, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Arcanum High School Drama Department presents “The Ransom of Miss Elverna Dower” on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. the play written by Laurie Bryant revolves around the classic “who-dunnit” plot line. Be ready to help solve the award-winning comedic tale loosely based on O. Henry’s classic story.

If somebody kidnapped your least favorite teacher, would you want her back? Characters, Casey and Tim nab their demanding English teacher to avoid having to take a test, but they find that no one wants her back! It’s bad enough that she corrects the grammar in their ransom note and makes them rewrite it, but when the captive teacher assigns them a research paper on famous kidnappings in history, the young kidnappers find themselves doing more schoolwork than ever! Meanwhile, nobody takes the new principal (a former student of Miss Dower’s) seriously, a high-strung ex-Marine corporate-exec turned housewife runs a PTA bake sale fundraiser with military precision, a Star Trek-obsessed custodian works frantically to keep the crumbling building ship-shape and the football mascot believes himself a real Viking warrior with his sassy cousin from Brooklyn as his Valkyrie-in-training.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or bought pre-sale by contacting Mrs. Becky Hootman at [email protected] Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children three and up; children two and under are free. It’s sure to be a great show!

The Arcanum Alumni Association announces that the Trojan Alumni Homecoming will be Apr. 9, 2022, in the high school cafetorium. Since we have not had one for two years this will be a big party honoring three (3) years of 25-year graduates and three (3) years of (50) year graduates. Mark your calendar, you will not want to miss this event. The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board are planning this event. If you would like to join in on the fun, please call Chair Sally (Welbaum) Sharritts (Class of ’65) at 937-692-5245.

Put this on your calendar — this is that one-time a year event you do not want to miss! Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s annual Christmas bazaar will be held on Friday, Nov. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for gently used Christmas decorations, wreaths, gifts and decorating items for the home. Baked goodies, 50/50 raffle and door prizes are back this year. Please share and invite a friend. Your community support of AWTHS is appreciated!

The Spirit of Christmas will be alive and celebrating at Immanuel Baptist Church’s First-ever Ladies Christmas Tea. Plan now to attend on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of refreshment, devotions, special music, and celebration. They will have a photo booth with Fascinators, pearls and gloves for you to get in the spirit! Invite your family and friends to come and share, they are also having a Cookie Exchange during the event, be sure to bring two dozen

Christmas Cookies with you and take home a two-dozen mixed Christmas cookie tray! There is no cost for this event, but reservations are required. Please call Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763 to make your reservation. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio.

IBC invites the community and area churches to join them for a special Praise & Pie Service in preparation for Thanksgiving. During this past year and a half, our community has experienced a lot of challenges due to the pandemic while at the same time also witnessed God’s goodness and kindness. This service will be a special time to praise Him in word and song, as well as celebrate fellowship with sandwiches, pie, and coffee after the praise service. IBC will hold this evening of praise and prayer on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at 500 West South Street. Bring a pie a share that is already sliced to the kitchen prior to the service and an open heart to share God’s goodness during the service.

A Visit with Santa will be held on at the Arcanum Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be treats and holiday themed crafts for the kids. Contact the library for more information at 937-692-8484. Coming in December is a Needle Felting with Wool class – A local fiber enthusiast will be there to show the basics of needle felting. The cost for this class is $10 (due at time of class) and covers materials for the evening and a take home kit. Pre-registration is needed, so call the library at 937-692-8484 to reserve your spot for the 10 a.m. class or the 6:30 p.m. class.

“November is chill, frosted mornings with a silver sun rising behind the trees, red cardinals at the feeders, and squirrels running scallops along the tops of the gray stone walls.” ~ Jean Hersey

“In November you begin to know how long the winter will be.” ~ Martha Gellhorn

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected]