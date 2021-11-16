Greenville welcomes Win Nutrition

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Win Nutrition at 684 Wagner Avenue in Greenville celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12. Several community representatives welcomed the new business to the area, including John Warner from the Brethren Retirement Community, Candy Helm from Darke County Media, staff members from The Daily Advocate, and Peggy Emerson, President of Darke County Chamber of Commerce, in addition to the Win Nutrition managers and crew.

Upon walking into the establishment, customers are greeted with a cozy and stylish interior, small tables, conversation corners, and a bar with seating. A large digital menu with ever-changing options tempts patrons with energy drinks and meal replacement shakes, such as the “Beach Bum” and “Chunky Monkey.” Win Nutrition also offers a “Fit Kids Meal” as well as several optional boosters that can be added to shakes. Whether a customer is looking for energy, probiotic support, or a fat burner, Win has something for everybody. One of the six friendly and knowledgeable staff members will be happy to help first-timers select their best option.

Win manager, Jeannette Tajalle, explained how Win Nutrition came to life, “Joshua [Winhoven] is the owner, so this was his vision. He’s been with Herbalife for about 10 years now. Herbalife has grown significantly; there are clubs in nearly every city. He just said, ‘I’m going for Greenville.’ He’s really excited to be out here.”

When asked about the challenges of starting up a new business, Tajalle explained, “It’s just getting the word out. A lot of people follow us on Facebook, and they’re referring friends, but a lot of people have said they drove by and saw the sign but didn’t know what we were. So, I think, getting out in the community, letting people know what we are and what we have to offer [is the biggest challenge].”

Win Nutrition has been serving customers since Oct. 27, with its official Grand Opening on Saturday, Nov. 13. In addition to offering $1 off to patrons who check in at Win on social media, the new business is also spreading the wealth throughout the community. During the entire month of November, Win Nutrition is supporting the Greenville Middle School PTA by donating $1 for every Green Wave Premium Tea and White Pumpkin Protein Shake sold. Tajalle elaborated on this mission, “Every month we are going to have a Giving Back program… It was really important to [Winhoven] that he give back to the community that’s accepting us. Hopefully we are going to do a Christmas Drive for December with the Salvation Army.”

Follow WinNutrition21.Greenville of Facebook for additional information and the latest specials.

Visit www.herbalife.com to learn more about the nutrition behind Win’s delicious drinks.

