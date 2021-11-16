St. Mary’s Catholic School announces 1st quarter honors

Staff report

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Catholic School has announced the following students have received first quarter honors for the 2021-2022 school year:

First Honors

5th Grade: Alyssa Hadden, Emina Hatic, Xander Jones, Jersee Randall, Callie Zwiesler

6th Grade: Karrah Hayslip, Dylan Jones, Scarlet McNulty, Hudson Pierri, Erin Winner

7th Grade: Samantha Elam, Safet Hatic III, Eva Kramer, Kendall Kreusch, Clair Rammel, Leah Schmitmeyer, Kaitlyn Tollefson

8th Grade: Isabel Badell, Drew Beisner, Ava Glass, Ethan Jones, Brooklyn Kreusch, Coleman McNulty, Gabe Rammel, Rachael Wright

Second Honors

5th Grade: Lyla Brinley, Connor Cassity, Jack Winterrowd

6th Grade: James Enicks, Aaron Wright

7th Grade: Isaac Winner

8th Grade: Gabriella Hartzell