LeVeck elected District 7 VP for Ohio Republican Women

Staff report

ARCANUM — At its recent Fall Conference, the Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) elected Jaime LeVeck of Arcanum as District 7 Vice President, to serve for the 2022-2023 term.

LeVeck will supervise the OFRW activities in the counties of the 7th District, which include: Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties. Duties will include providing timely information, acting as a liaison with the OFRW Board of Directors, cooperating with other Republican leaders to promote the betterment of the clubs, and performing the duties as directed by the OFRW’s President, Board of Directors, or Executive Committee.

“While this is a new endeavor for me, I hope to live up to the standards set forth by not only the prior District 7 Vice Presidents; it is important now, more than ever, for us to stand up for what we believe in, put our differences aside, and to stop allowing others to trample on our constitutional rights and freedom. It will be my privilege and honor to work with, and represent the Women of District 7,” said LeVeck.

Additional responsibilities include: visiting each club at least once annually, holding at least one phone conversation with each club president quarterly, hosting district-wide training at least annually, attending major county events within the district and working to develop new clubs.

LeVeck is currently serving as president of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club. She lives in Arcanum with her husband, Lance, and their two sons.

LeVeck will join the other officers elected to serve the OFRW: President Robin Dodge (Greater Dayton Women’s Republican Club), First Vice President Cindy Bias (Richland County Republican Women), and Second Vice President Stephanie Garrett (Preble County Republican Women’s Club).

The OFRW, founded in 1929, is a statewide organization of hundreds of members in constituent clubs. It is the largest, most powerful political organization in Ohio providing the avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect the leaders of Ohio. The OFRW is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. It is Federated under the National Federation of Republican Women. For more information regarding the OFRW, visit www.theofrw.com.