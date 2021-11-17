Remembering the past for the holidays

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A book launch for Greenville, My Hometown, sketches by Don Mong and narration by Dr. Steve Gruber, is scheduled for early December.

The book features nostalgic pen-and-ink watercolor sketches by Don Mong of Greenville. Mong, now a resident of East Greenwich, R.I., captures some of the most iconic sites that have given us the memories we cherish.

At present, the Museum Store at the Garst Museum offers his prints, notecards, keepsake boxes, and posters of select places that would enhance any setting and be the perfect gift for someone far away or the proverbial person who has everything.

Some of the prints which embrace Greenville’s points of interest are St. Clair Memorial Hall, the Hamburger Shoppe, State Theater, Sledders on Memorial Hill, Motorcycle Races, Darke County Courthouse, Marling Band Shell, Swinging Bridge, and Garst Museum. Additional prints are available as they arrive. Perhaps a coffee-table book that is a collection of many of the special places we all know would be just the thing to help someone feel connected.

Inside the cover, the coffee-table book includes numerous images of our churches, schools, fair, theaters, businesses, bridges, one-of-a-kind Greenville structures, and unique features of the city park.

The Online Museum Store is offering free shipping from Nov. 10 through Dec. 11 (online orders only). Shop and order from the web store at garstmuseum.org/museum-storeor stop in the Museum Store at Garst.

Preorder your copy of the book now by contacting Garst Museum at 937-548-5250 or [email protected], and artist Mong will personalize it before it is shipped — just in time for the holidays.