Reid consolidates COVID-19 vax efforts at one location

Staff report

RICHMOND, Ind. — Beginning Thursday, Nov. 18, Reid Health will move its public COVID-19 vaccination efforts to one location — Lingle Hall in the lower level of the hospital.

Free vaccinations will be available there 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

This location will replace the sites currently in use, including Reid Plaza on Richmond’s west side and the clinic on the hospital’s main concourse.

The change was made necessary when sewer issues were discovered recently at the Reid Plaza site. Those issues do not affect Reid’s PACE Center or any of the tenants occupying other suites at the plaza.

Anyone 5 years and older can be vaccinated at the Lingle Hall location. Appointments can be made by going to ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are welcome as well.

Those wishing to have a child between the ages of 5 and 11 vaccinated are asked to make an appointment to allow for thawing and prepping of the children’s dose.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been given Emergency Use Authorization by federal health officials for those under the age of 18. Parents or legal guardians of minor children who will be vaccinated need to be present at the child’s appointment.