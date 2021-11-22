Greenville Police Department hires new Patrol Officer

Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Benjamin Conley is the Greenville Police Department’s newest Patrol Officer.

Conley was sworn in Friday, Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the Greenville City Council Chambers. Greenville Mayor Steve Willman swore in Conley as his wife, Hannah, held the Bible.

Conley is a recent graduate of Sinclair Community College and completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy this past July.

During the ceremony, Conley was accompanied by various family members including his twin brother, Sam Conley, who also works for the Greenville Police Department as a Patrol Officer.

The Greenville Police Department would like to congratulate Benjamin and welcome him to the team.

