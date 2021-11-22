Local Briefs

Open house for Beasecker Dec. 7

DARKE COUNTY — After 26 years, Superintendent Michael Beasecker is retiring from the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The board will host an open house in Beasecker’s honor Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Birchwood Training Center at their facility. Feel free to share a special memory, write him a little note of gratitude, or just stop by and wish him well. He is requesting your presence only and no gifts. For more information or questions contact the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities at 937-548-9057 or visit darkedd.org.

FM School Board special meeting Dec. 15

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Local Board of Education will hold a special board meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the employment of public employee(s). The Board of Education will enter into executive session on this matter.

Scholarships available for adults going back to school

DARKE COUNTY — Scholarships are available from the Darke County Foundation for adults who live in Darke County and are going back to school. Applicants must have completed high school (in or out of Darke County) in 2011 or before. A General Educational Diploma (GED) earned at a later date may be acceptable — please inquire. Eligible courses include any length of educational program towards any degree or certificate. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a program or starting in the first term of 2022. Deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2021. To apply, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. To ask questions, email the Darke County Foundation at [email protected] or call 937-548-4673.

Adult Walking at Arcanum Schools opens Nov. 29

ARCANUM — Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be open to the public for adult walking Monday through Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 29, 2021, through Mar. 31, 2022. Walking will be restricted to the first floor tiled hallways.

Upcoming CBC blood drive

DARKE COUNTY — Help replenish the community blood supply after the long Thanksgiving weekend by supporting the following Community Blood Center blood drive in Darke County:

-Greenville Grace Church community blood drive Monday, Nov. 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 4805 State Route 49, Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.