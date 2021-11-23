Arcanum News for the week of Nov. 22, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

As we prepare for Thanksgiving in a couple of days, I am reminded of a special song I learned several years ago written in 1978 by Henry Smith.

After graduating from seminary, Smith had trouble finding work and he also suffered from a degenerative condition that eventually left him legally blind. Reading was difficult for Smith, his vocation and job prospects uncertain — and in the midst of his own personal struggles, he heard this verse of Scripture read one Sunday morning at his church, II Corinthians 8:9 “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich.”

From this verse and his own struggles, Henry Smith wrote this song — an act of creative listening, thanks, and trust in God. This is the only published worship song out of the 300 written compositions by Smith. The song was recorded and published in 1986 by Integrity Music.

Give thanks with a grateful heart Give thanks to the Holy One Give thanks because He’s given Jesus Christ, His Son

Give thanks with a grateful heart Give thanks to the Holy One Give thanks because He’s given Jesus Christ, His Son

And now let the weak say, “I am strong” Let the poor say, “I am rich Because of what the Lord has done for us”

And now let the weak say, “I am strong” Let the poor say, “I am rich Because of what the Lord has done for us”

Give thanks with a grateful heart (with a grateful heart) Give thanks to the Holy One (to the Holy One) Give thanks because He’s given Jesus Christ, His Son

Give thanks with a grateful heart (with a grateful heart) Give thanks to the Holy One (to the Holy One) Give thanks because He’s given Jesus Christ, His Son

And now let the weak say, “I am strong” Let the poor say, “I am rich Because of what the Lord has done for us” And now let the weak say, “I am strong” Let the poor say, “I am rich (I am rich) Because of what the Lord has done for us”

Give thanks We give thanks to You

This week is the one-time a year event that you do not want to miss! The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s annual Christmas bazaar will be held on Friday, Nov. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

and on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special music will be presented during their opening on Friday night. Shop for gently used Christmas decorations, wreaths, gifts, and decorating items for the home. Baked goodies, 50/50 raffle and door prizes are back this year. Please share and invite a friend. Your community support of AWTHS is appreciated!

The Spirit of Christmas will be alive and celebrating at Immanuel Baptist Church’s First-ever Ladies Christmas Tea. Plan now to attend on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of refreshment, devotions, special music, and celebration. They will have a photo booth with Fascinators, pearls, and gloves for you to get in the spirit! Invite your family and friends to come and share, they are also having a Cookie Exchange during the event, be sure to bring two dozen Christmas Cookies with you and take home a two-dozen mixed Christmas cookie tray! There is no cost for this event, but reservations are required. Please call Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763 to make your reservation. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum.

The Arcanum Business Association will be sponsoring “Christmas in the Park” this year on Saturday, Dec. 4. There is a Christmas Decorating Contest in Ivester Park — there are 19 spots available open to individuals and businesses to complete. There will be cash prizes for first, second, and third place. Decorating can begin as soon as you reserve your spot. All decorating must be completed by Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. To reserve a spot or for more information, please contact Julie Miller at 937-692-8500. The Park Decorating Competition Judging is at 6 p.m.

“No one diets on Thanksgiving. What we’re really talking about is a wonderful day set aside on the fourth Thursday of November when no one diets. I mean, why else would they call it Thanksgiving?” ~Erma Bombeck

“Thanksgiving dinners take eighteen hours to prepare. They are consumed in twelve minutes. Half-times take twelve minutes. This is not coincidence.” ~Erma Bombeck

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.