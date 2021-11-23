Versailles Rehab fights prediabetes

Staff report

VERSAILLES — During National Diabetes Month, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is offering tips on how to prevent prediabetes.

“It is important to take it one day at a time, as you try to improve your health and habits,” Carol Lyons, administrator of Versailles Rehab said. “Many studies show that adopting healthy lifestyle habits is an essential part of preventing, managing, and reversing prediabetes. The most common challenge is revising your mindset, and all that change at once can be difficult. Concentrate on some easy initial steps you can accomplish, and that will help you stay positive as you begin working toward more healthy choices.”

Diabetes is a “chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads over time to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.” Type 2 occurs when the “body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t make enough insulin.”

Versailles Rehab cites several steps the National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseasesis recommending to prevent prediabetes:

1. Focus on taking small steps. Lifestyle changes don’t always need to happen all at once.

2. Pick healthier foods and drinks — most of the time. Again, this is not an all or nothing proposition. Small decisions over time add up. At mealtime, aim for a balanced plate of vegetables, protein and carbohydrates. Also, enjoy drinking water instead of sodas or sweetened drinks.

3. Get more physical activity. Aim for a minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity, such as walking, 5 days a week. For older adults, walk with a family member or friend and use a cane or walker as needed. For those just getting started, activities can be broken into shorter increments throughout the day to make it easier.

4. Lose weight and keep it off. Studies show that people may prevent or delay diabetes by staying at a more optimal weight.

5. Seek support from a doctor. It’s been proven that people are often more successful at managing or preventing prediabetes when they have regular support from healthcare professionals.

6. Stay up to date on vaccinations. Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are important for those at risk of diabetes as these people may be more likely to get very sick from these illnesses.

For more information, please call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com.