Candlelight walk & open house at Bear’s Mill Dec. 3

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bears Mill invite the community to share in an evening filled with the sights and sounds of the holidays at their annual Candlelight Walk and Open House, at historic Bear’s Mill, Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is free to the public, however donations are greatly appreciated.

“Kick off the holiday season by taking a stroll along the millrace that is lit up with the warm glow of luminaries,” said Kim Rudnick, Board President for the Friends of Bear’s Mill nonprofit organization. “Awaiting you is a country bonfire in the woods with straw bales for resting, while you roast hot dogs and marshmallows, and sip hot cocoa. Historic Bear’s Mill and The Greenville Creek provide a spectacular backdrop for a winter bonfire, and a fun, family holiday event.”

Inside the Mill, enjoy a cup of gourmet coffee and holiday music while shopping the Mill Store and Clark Gallery. In addition to the stoneground flours and meals, the Mill Store offers kitchen and gourmet goods, as well as Boston Stoker coffees, and locally homemade candies and treats. Home décor, giftware, and women’s accessories are also available for sale.

The Clark Gallery at Bear’s Mill will feature the December artists for the “Art at the Mill” series. The exhibit will feature sculptural candleholders created by the Millrace Potters, Julie Clark, Rita Wiley, and Dionne Mayhew, as well as abstract paintings by Morrow, Ohio resident Liz Zorn.

The Mill Store and Clark Gallery are operated by the Friends of Bear’s Mill; the Mill and surrounding grounds are the newest addition to the Darke County Parks. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about 5 miles east of Greenville. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or at www.bearsmill.org.