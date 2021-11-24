Reception for Everman Dec. 4

Staff report

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Board of Education and Administration would like to recognize outgoing Board Member Mr. Ed Everman for his exemplary service to the school district.

There will be a reception in his honor on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafetorium prior to the boy’s basketball game. The public is invited to attend, and guests will not be required to pay for entry to the reception unless they plan to attend the game.

Everman has been a valuable member of the Board of Education for 24 years. He served as president for 22 of those years. He was instrumental in many efforts during his tenure, highlighted by the building of the new school in 2011, the reintroduction of the FFA program in 2016, and the building of the new agriculture and athletic center in 2019.